THE National Police has arrested 40 people throughout Spain on charges of distributing child pornography through social media.

An investigation was set up following a tip-off from authorities in the USA, culminating in the detentions in Barcelona, Madrid, Sevilla, Valencia, Vizcaya, Asturias, Alicante, Cordoba and Malaga, among other areas.

Among those arrested are 34 underage suspects, many of whom reportedly shared the illicit material ‘just for fun’ and without being aware of the severity of the offence.

Police sources insist that sharing and storing this type of images and videos is a very serious crime, and that if internet users happen to stumble across this kind of material they are advised to report it on the social media platform and inform the National Police.