

A VEGAN brand based in Barcelona is feasting at the top table after winning a highly coveted business prize.

Plant-based food company Heura scooped the 2020 Entrepreneur of the Year title, awarded by Spanish magazine Emprendedores de España.

The accolade comes just one month after Heura announced the launch of its products on the UK market which immediately sold out.

Previously called Foods for Tomorrow, Heura was founded by Coloma and Bernat Añaños with the mission of creating plant-based meat alternatives.

The Spanish company has over 3,000 sale points across the globe, serving up vegan chicken, burgers, meatballs, and pizza.

Last year Heura announced they had created a new burger with 85.6% less saturated fat compared to beef, calling it the healthiest burger on the market thanks to its innovative recipe that transforms extra virgin olive oil into a solid fat.

Heura secured a $271,000 investment from Spanish government-backed NEOTEC Program of the Center for Industrial Technological Development and revealed a 450% growth since its launch in 2017.