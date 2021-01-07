COSTS of staff and fresh goods will be paid out by the Gibraltar Government for bars, cafes and restaurants closed early between December 18-27.

Payments for these business expenses will be made on January 14 after talks with business chiefs.

The agreement follows talks between the Government, Catering Association, Chamber of Commerce and Federation of Small Businesses.

“I am pleased that we are able to send out this financial support within such a short time frame, barely a matter of weeks after the closure announcements,” said Chief Minister Fabian Picardo.

“People will now understand the good reasons we had for taking this action in the speed and the manner that we did.

“We also recognize that catering firms were gearing up for their busiest period in the year.

“It is right that we should compensate them quickly for the losses that were unavoidable as a result of our decision.

The funds will be paid through a grant to the companies with the full amount paid to 99% of the businesses that applied.

“I now look forward to finalizing the financial support that we will be offering to these and other businesses that we regrettably had to close down on 28th December,” added Picardo.

“Having met with CELAC this week I expect to announce the new measures of financial support for January 2021 at the press conference I will give January 8.”