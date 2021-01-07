A record figure of 2,254 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in Valencian Community hospitals.

The pandemic-high statistic was reported today(January 7) by the regional health authority, who had not reported hospitalisation numbers since January 4.

Numbers in Alicante Province have risen from 667 people on January 4 to today’s total of 717.

ICU figures stand at 128, up from 117 three days ago.

3,809 new coronavirus cases were revealed by Valencian authorities today.

It was the second-highest daily figure of the pandemic, which was announced as 3,930 on Tuesday.

It’s the first update by the regional health ministry since Tuesday because of the Three Kings holiday and so direct case figure comparisons are difficult.

New restrictions started today in the Community including an earlier curfew start-time of 10.00 pm and hospitality businesses closing each day at 5.00 pm.

In addition, 29 municipalities have had perimeter border closures imposed on them for at least a fortnight.

The bulk of new COVID-19 infections are in Valencia Province, with 2,033 with Alicante Province standing on 1,355.

The Alicante statistics are the highest single-day figures to be declared in the area, but with the caveat that there was no report yesterday.

The health ministry says that 58 people have died from COVID-19 since January 5, when a record daily total of 85 deaths were reported.

48 coronavirus outbreaks have been reported since the Tuesday update.

12 of those are in Alicante Province