ORIHUELA COSTA is seeing long-awaited repair work start today(January 11) at the Paseo de La Glea in Campoamur.

Officials from the council oversaw the first works on the €72,000 project to repair damage done since the DANA in September 2019.

Orihuela’s Infrastructure councillor, Ángel Noguera, said that the work would have started last year, had it not been for the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown.

DELAYED START: Ángel Noguera with council colleagues today, January 11

She said, “We understand the inconvenience that may have been caused to neighbours and visitors but sometimes difficulties arise.”

The damages caused by the DANA and subsequent flooding in September 2019 caused total of three collapses in the stretch between the streets

Rambla del Nacimiento and Calle Rubén Darío.

Further damage was done to pavements, drinking water supplies and streetlights.

The planned works include reinstating and extending a block wall, filling collapsed areas and repaving the promenade, replacement of drinking water fountains, signage, street furniture and lighting.



Noguera indicated that the works should be completed in one month.