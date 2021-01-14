A VALENCIAN company has developed a new system to keep a check on crowd numbers in public spaces using lasers and cameras.

The technology relies on artificial intelligence to count people in a ‘non-intrusive’ way and help enforce maximum capacity levels, in accordance with COVID-19 restrictions.

According to developers CASFID, the system analyses light patterns and does not store biometric information, thus complying with privacy laws.

The technology can also be used on beaches

In addition, it can reportedly be adapted to any type of open or enclosed space, including shopping centres, bars and restaurants, whole buildings and even beaches, among others.

The equipment includes a screen showing crowd figures in real time and can also be used to generate information regarding access points, peak times, and average stay statistics.

This could then help establishment owners or authorities make safety decisions based on real facts.