FIRES in neighbouring urbanisations in the Vega Baja area resulted in two septuagenarians being hospitalised last night, December 14.

Firefighters were called to attend the house fires that occurred in the San Fulgencio urbanisation of La Marina and the Los Felipes area of Heradades, near Formentera del Segura.

In La Marina, three people suffered burns, one being considered serious.

That fire broke out just after 10pm last night, a gas explosion that damaged the victim’s house and next door, causing great material damage.

DEVASTATION: Footage taken by the fire brigade

A SAMU ambulance assisted a 75-year-old woman for smoke inhalation and a 70-year-old man for burns to more than 50% of the body..

The woman was evacuated to the Torrevieja Hospital in the SVB ambulance.

The man was transferred to the Burn Unit of the Hospital La Fe de Valencia.

Only hours later, another fire broke out in Heredades, which had firefighters rushing to a house in Los Felipes village.

Thankfully, no-one was injured in that blaze.