ANDALUCIA is seeing a rapid resurgence of coronavirus with the incidence rate doubling over the past week alone.

Last Monday the figure stood at 298.3 cases per 100,000 people, while as of today it is at 625.9 cases, the regional health ministry reports.

It comes as all eight provincial capitals, bar Sevilla and Jaen, have crossed the threshold of 500 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, meaning they must close their outer perimeters.

? Evolución de los casos confirmados de #COVID?19 y personas recuperadas en las últimas 24 horas en #Andalucía. ? pic.twitter.com/blDapVKlVc — Junta de Andalucía (@AndaluciaJunta) January 18, 2021

Meanwhile, almost 1,000 (908) coronavirus sufferers have been admitted to hospital across the region in the past seven days.

Patient numbers have been rising for five days straight, reaching a total of 2,219 as of Monday, 139 more than the day before.

Of these, 349 are in intensive care units (ICUs), representing 120 more than a week ago.

Malaga currently has the most hospitalisations from the disease, clocking 487, 48 of whom are in ICUs.

Cadiz has the second most with 436 followed by Granada with 334, Sevilla 324, Cordoba 181, Almeria 185, Jaen 174 and Huelva with 98.

Infection rate lowers slightly

The only good news is that the number of new infections has reduced for the second day in a row, although there were still 4,366 detected in the past 24 hours.

However that is that lowest daily count since January 12, when 2,508 were detected, according to the Junta.

But the number of deaths has climbed, with 22 people losing their lives to coronavirus between Sunday and Monday.

That’s up from the 15 deaths detected over the previous 24-hour period and represents 13 more than last Monday.

Cadiz counted the most cases in the past 24 hours, detecting 1,330, followed by Malaga with 757.

The former is seeing an explosion in cases after the more contagious strain was detected in the Campo de Gibraltar area.

All eight border municipalities were sent into a virtual lockdown earlier this month.

Sevilla detected 586 cases in the past 24 hours while Almeria counted 571, followed by Cordoba with 378, Jaen with 256, Huelva with 254 and Granada with 234.

A total of 759 people overcame the virus across Andalucia on Monday.