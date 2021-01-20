TWO people have been killed after a building exploded in the centre of Madrid just before 3pm today.

The strong blast in the Puerta de Toledo area could be felt for several kilometres around and has reduced the top half of the affected building to rubble.

The building is located behind the La Paloma church and is used as a residence for the priests.

A nursing home and school are nearby, the latter of which is believed to have been closed at the time of the blast.

Nearby residents are being evacuated while the area has been cordoned off.

Police have asked for residents to steer clear of the site as there are still risks of further explosions.

The working theory is that a gas leak is behind the explosion, which has also damaged several cars on the street.