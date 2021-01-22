ANDALUCIA has registered 7,816 new coronavirus cases on Friday in yet another record daily count.

The southernmost region has broken its record for daily infections for the second day in a row after declaring 7,409 on Thursday.

According to figures released by the Junta, the region’s 14-day cumulative incidence rate now stands at 795.9 cases per 100,000 people, increasing by 55.4 points in the past 24 hours.

? Evolución de la incidencia acumulada en #Andalucía.

? Casos diagnosticados por cada 100.000 habitantes. #COVID?19 ? pic.twitter.com/JpFeXxM4XK — Junta de Andalucía (@AndaluciaJunta) January 22, 2021

Meanwhile, there have been 50 COVID-19 deaths over the same period, four fewer than Thursday but seven more than Friday last week.

Among the eight provinces, Malaga once again leads the pack in infections, counting 1,661 on Friday.

It is followed by Sevilla with 1,460, Cadiz with 1,397, Granada with 901, Almeria with 823, Cordoba 583, Huelva 517 and Jaen 474.

Of the 50 deaths, Cadiz counted the most with 12, followed by Granada (10), Malaga (eight), Almeria (eight), Cordoba (five), Sevilla (five) and Jaen (two).

Andalucia’s hospitals are now under more pressure than ever due to a surge in coronavirus patients.

The number of COVID-19 sufferers admitted increased by 267 on Friday, the biggest daily increase of the pandemic.

There are now 3,310 people hospitalised with the disease, some 602 more than during the peak of March 30 last year and 168 more than the second peak on November 10.

Meanwhile the number of coronavirus patients in intensive care units increased by 21, reaching a total of 453.

That figure is 15 more than the first wave peak and just 75 shy of the second wave’s.