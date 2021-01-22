A PROJECT linking the Guardamar coast with Rojales and Quesada was presented by Valencia’s Public Works minister, Arcadi España, this week.

Specially-constructed lanes on the CV-905, the N-332 and the CV-895 will form a circular route connecting Quesada, Rojales, Guardamar and Torrevieja.

Local mayors have supported the idea, underlining the importance of joint work between administrations to carry out such projects.

España said the 1.5 million euro project will be: “a great benefit for citizens by giving mobility, promoting non-polluting modes of transport and being an alternative for leisure and sports, as well as an additional attraction for tourism.”

He also highlighted: “these roads can represent a true alternative to motorized transport, less polluting, more sustainable, in conditions of maximum safety.”

He added, “the comfort of the route, the good weather conditions enjoyed by this area and the environmental values make this future cycle-pedestrian route very attractive.”

One of the new cycle lanes will join up with the CV-895 regional road, which runs through the municipalities of Rojales and Guardamar, linking the most densely-populated urbanizations of the area such as Doña Pepa, Pueblo Bravo, lo Pepín, and El Raso.