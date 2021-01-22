A conman betrayed the trust of two elderly Alicante woman by using their bank cards to steal €43,000 of cash and goods.

The 37-year-old Spanish fraudster, who branded himself as a ‘computer expert’ has been arrested by the Policia Nacional..

The man made regular house calls to his targets to ostensibly help them with getting to grips with their computer skills and ‘servicing’ their equipment.

His first victim suffered from dementia and lived alone.

The man befriended her towards the end of last year with the excuse that he could help set up or maintain any computer or electronic device.

He then used her bank card to help himself to over €41,000 of online purchases and ATM cash withdrawals

A relative of the woman got suspicious about the number of visits and reported the man to the police.

Meanwhile, he pilfered €2,000 from another victim that he had known for some time.

The Policia Nacional discovered that the scammer used the two bank cards belonging to the women over a hundred times.

Besides cash withdrawals, he bought computer equipment, clothes, food, as well paying for subscription TV channels.

The man has no existing criminal record.