MARBELLA’S coronavirus incidence rate has reached 984 cases per 100,000 people as of Friday, new figures reveal.

It means the ever-important figure is all but guaranteed to cross the 1,000 mark tomorrow, forcing the municipality to order all non-essential businesses to close.

But the update will not be announced until Monday, before being published in the BOJA on Tuesday and coming into force on Wednesday.

Alhaurin de la Torre is also expected to be over the 1,000 threshold on Monday after clocking an incidence rate of 986 today.

Also facing the toughest of restrictions next week after seeing infections soaring are Malaga city, with a current rate of 795, Estepona (806), Mijas (757) and Rincon (718).

The measure is already in force in the Malaga municipalities of: Cañete la Real, Alfarnate, Velez-Malaga, Alcaucin, Moclinejo, Alora, Farajan, Teba, Almargen, Monda, Alameda, Salares, Ardales, Igualeja, El Borge, Benamocarra, Cartajima, Coin, Alfarnatejo, Alhaurin el Grande and Algatocin.

It will also come into force from midnight tonight in Ronda and Villanueva del Trabuco.

Andalucia president Juanma Moreno has requested extra powers from Madrid to order home confinement in all the municipalities with an incidence rate above 1,000 but has so far been rejected.

The Partido Popular leader is also seeking, albeit in vain, to bring forward the curfew starting time across the region from 10pm to 8pm.

It means the curfew in Andalucia – 10pm to 6am – will remain in place, for now at least.

Any municipality with an incidence rate above 500 cases per 100,000 people must continue to close their outer perimeters.

People must not meet in groups larger than four, be it inside or outside the home.