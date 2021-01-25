THE Junta hopes the central government will give in this week and permit home confinement, where necessary, and extend curfew hours.

The Andalucian Minister of Health and Families, Jesus Aguirre, has insisted that he hopes that the central Government ‘will be brave’ this week and put in motion the changes needed in the current state of alarm to permit selective home confinement and extend curfew hours.

Aguirre said “Following continual requests from the Autonomous Regions, I hope the government will rectify its position at the next Interterritorial Council of the Spanish National Health Service (Consejo Interterritorial del Servicio Nacional de Salud, CISNS), and bring about this week the necessary changes to the current state of alarm.”

Aguirre insists that the main changes required is an extension in the curfew hours, bringing it forward by two hours, to 8pm., and home isolation for those municipalities which exceed more than 1,000 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

Pleads from the autonomous regions to impose tougher restrictions were rejected by the central government last week.

Causing Junta chief, Juanma Moreno, to hit out and declare that the central government’s decision not to permit restrictions and confinement in Spain’s Andalucia was a ‘big mistake’.

The Junta hopes that this week, the government will rectify their decision permitting the ability to implement home confinement in provinces or municipalities hit hardest by the third wave of the virus.