A NEW list of municipalities in Spain’s Andalucian facing perimeter confinement and closure of all non-essential activities will be notified by the Junta today.

The Junta evaluates the extent of coronavirus pandemic outbreak across the region every Monday and Thursday.

Towns which register more than 500 positive cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last fourteen days face perimeter confinement.

Municipalities which register more than 1000 positive cases per 100,000 people, face closure of all non-essential activity.

The restrictions are then put in place for 14 days.

The measures announced today, Monday, will come into force at midnight on Tuesday to Wednesday.

In the province of Malaga, municipalities which are dangerously close to facing closure of all non-essential activities are: Malaga City, which last Friday registered a rate of 795 positive diagnoses per 100,000 people, Marbella (984), Estepona (806), Mijas (757), Rincon de la Victoria (718) and Alhaurin de la Torre (986).

The current restrictions in place, affecting the whole of Andalucia, include curfew between 10pm., and six am., social gatherings of a maximum of four people and no entering or leaving Andalucia except for a justified reason.

All major cities in Andalucia exceed 500 contagions per 100,000 inhabitants and have been closed perimetrically.