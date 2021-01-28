TENTATIVE signs are appearing of a slight slowing down of new COVID-19 cases and hospitalisations in the Valencian Community.

Latest figures from the regional health ministry released last night(January 27) reported 9,287 new infections, down by 292 on the Tuesday total.

The region though continues to have the highest accumulated infection rate in Spain over a fortnight, standing on 1,459.82 infections per 100,000 residents.

Hospitalisations continue to trend downward with 4,594 people getting treatment, 75 less than Tuesday, and 183 down on the Monday total.

The pressure still remains on ICUs with an additional ten patients admitted over a 24-hour period, taking the total to 624 people.

Deaths continue to be stuck in the nineties on a daily basis, with 95 fatalities reported yesterday, of which 26 lived in nursing homes.

The death toll since the start of the pandemic now stands at 4,415.

74 new outbreaks have been reported since the last update, with Valencia Province accounting for 51 of them.

A dozen outbreaks have been confirmed in Valencia City, while in Alicante Province, Denia and Calpe have two outbreaks each.