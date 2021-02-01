POLICE in Marbella have recovered two professional road bikes worth a total of €23,000 after a home break in a luxury part of the town.

Three men have been arrested for the burglary, aged between 23 and 33-years-old and originating from Spain, Argentina and Italy.

The arrests were made back in January after a burglary was reported on the Bello Horizonte urbanisation in the Puerto Banus area of Marbella.

According to the police report, the owner of the cycles had left his home for just 50 minutes before returning to find his door open and his belongings gone.

It is thought the thieves used the ‘slip’ method of entering, using a sheet between the door and the latch allowing access inside without the use of force.

After a month long investigation, police discovered two bikes matching the description of the victim for sale for a fraction of the original price.

The bikes, a limited edition Pete Sagan Specialized Tarmac S-Works Disc and a Felt IA FRD Disc Time Trial bike sell for €13,000 and €10,000 respectively new, but were found to be resold for just €5,000.

During a raid on the criminals address, they also discovered state of the art computer equipment, bike computers, a laptop, tablet and a watch.

The property was returned to the owner and the thieves are now being made available to the courts of Marbella for sentencing.