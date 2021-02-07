LIDL Supermarkets are launching a new project on Monday, February 8, promoting the sustainable development of the olive sector in Spain.

More than 250,000 families are said to depend on the industry, so development with continued profitability is key.

NEW RANGE OF OLIVE OIL: Supporting 250,000 families

Along with the participation of the Union of Small Farmers and Ranchers (UPA), the project also has the support of the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food (MAPA).

A new range of Extra Virgin Olive Oil from Traditional Olivar aims to guarantee the profitability of those farms, as well as being sustainable for the environment.

An online video launch is planned with MAPA Minister, Luis Planas, and general director of Lidl Spain, Claus Grande, where details of this project will be explained.

Lidl has been operating in Spain since 1994 and has more than 600 stores, ten logistics centres and almost 17,000 staff.

The German retailer hit the headlines in January when they increased their minimum wage in Spain to € 8.85ph, over 20% more than the minimum of €7.28ph.

Since 2016, LIDL has had the highest minimum wage among supermarkets.

Their own website mentions a ‘commitment to Spain’, whereby they ‘work to contribute economic, labour and social development of the country’.