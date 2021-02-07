AN old proverb says ‘a wise man adapts himself to circumstances, as water shapes itself to the vessel that contains it’. This pandemic has been an enormous struggle for every business. Some have adapted in unique ways and you have to admire their ingenuity.

Many restaurants in Spain have changed their business model from dining to delivery and takeaway. Large global companies such as LVMH, the company behind Louis Vuitton, immediately started making hand sanitiser in response to coronavirus.

Many more small businesses have been truly innovative from a travel package agent who started a log delivery business, a singing teacher who launched a singing studio called Sing Space that now has 11k members, to a wedding florist who now sells house plants online.

Georgia Downey

I started my own online digital media marketing business, Media Savvy, during the pandemic. We bring businesses online and manage, analyse and increase their digital media presence. It has been brilliant to see true technophobes adjust.

If you don’t have a business that can go online during these challenging times then why not gain other qualifications to either start a new business or get that new job? There are a myriad of courses online to choose from especially now.

My daughter, Georgia Downey, after lockdown pursued her passion for beauty. She now has certificates and training in Gel Nails, Eyelash Extensions, Brow Lamination, Lash Lift & Tint, Brow Shaping & Tinting, Lash Botox Therapy & Brow Botox Therapy. She has started her own business called Beauty By Georgia in Elviria, Marbella (Whatsapp 666 856 181).

At first everyone is hesitant to try something new because it takes confidence and that can be hard to muster but you have nothing to lose by forging ahead. Always remember that challenges are what make life interesting and overcoming them is what makes them meaningful.