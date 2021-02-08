ANDALUCIA has detected 2,902 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours in its lowest daily figure since January 12.

It is also noticeably lower than the 4,286 cases detected last Monday, according to figures released by the regional health ministry.

It means the 14-day cumulative incidence rate in Andalucia has dropped by 73.6 points since Friday to 776.1 cases per 100,000 people.

? Evolución de los casos confirmados de #COVID?19 y personas recuperadas en las últimas 24 horas en #Andalucía. ? pic.twitter.com/lLkNu7Oej1 — Junta de Andalucía (@AndaluciaJunta) February 8, 2021

Out of the eight provinces, Cadiz counted the most new cases Monday with 1,077, followed distantly by Malaga with 555, Sevilla 451, Almeria 384, Cordoba 126, Granada 105, Huelva 103 and Jaen 101.

Today represents the fourth day in a row that the number of new cases detected has fallen, with 6,733 recorded Thursday, 5,150 on Friday, 4,886 on Saturday and 3,685 on Sunday.

Meanwhile, 53 people died from the disease in the past 24 hours, up from the 28 deaths seen on Sunday.

While infection numbers appear to be falling fast, the number of hospitalisations is taking longer to catch up.

There are 4,414 coronavirus patients spread across Andalucia as of Monday, up by 55 since Sunday (the first jump following five days of decrease).

Of these, 717 are in intensive care, 18 fewer than on Sunday.