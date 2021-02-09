ORIHUELA will be the only city representing Spain when it attends the 10th Shanghai International Flower Expo

The city’s mayor, Emilio Bascuñana, announced their attendance with the motto “Blossoming a Chinese dream”.

The event is planned to take place on the island of Chongming, Shanghai, from May 21 to July 2, 2021.

ANNOUNCEMENT: Orihuela mayor Emilio Bascuñana with Daniel Li, representing the Shanghai Expo

Bascuñana proclaimed, “we are the only Spanish representation and Orihuela will be [there] with other well-renowned European cities.”



Adding, “it’s important to have a pavilion at this fair, to talk about Orihuela business and show the wealth our municipality and the region has, opening up the agri-food sector to other markets.”



Bascuñana continued: “this is a great responsibility because we are defending and representing Spain.”



Víctor Valverde, Councilor for Agriculture and Rural Development, admitted, “our city was chosen after being shortlisted by an evaluation committee where we had to compete with other Spanish cities.”

ORIHUELA PAVILLION: taking up 500 square metres

Having only found out that Orihuela had been picked on January 18, the city then found out that their 500 square metre pavilion would be funded by the Expo organization, themselves.



Valverde explained that the stand brings together representations of the Orihuela countryside in touch and smell.



He said, “we look forward to meeting with Chinese entrepreneurs who are willing to do business with entrepreneurs from Orihuela to promote business and employment.”



The China Flower EXPO is the largest national flower event, covering 10 square kilometres, with an anticipated three million visitors.



Orihuela’s pavilion will be among others from Jeju (Korea), Auckland (New Zealand), Zuid Holand (Netherlands), Vanuatu (Fiji), Quebec (Canada), Or Tambo (South Africa), Richmond and Liverpool (Great Britain), Genoa and San Remo (Italy) and Petah Tikva (Israel).