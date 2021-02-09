THE UK Government has released a new information campaign for British expats living in Spain.

The document details all the latest information regarding travel, healthcare, pensions and more for those Brits who were living in the country before January 1 2021.

The document, which can be downloaded below, details what Brits can and cannot do under the current Brexit agreement and which documents they may need to update.

Alternatively you can read the latest updates below, quoted directly from the British Government.

Living and working

If you were legally living in Spain before 1 January 2021, your right to remain living and working here is protected. You do not need a work visa and you have the right to be treated on an equal basis to Spanish nationals when applying for jobs. You have the right to be joined by close family members on the basis of EU rules, as long as your family relationship existed by 31 December 2020. If you have a green certificate, this remains valid proof of both your residency and other rights under the Withdrawal Agreement. However, the Spanish government recommends you exchange it for a TIE.

Healthcare

If you were legally living in Spain before 1 January 2021, the way you access

healthcare will not change. If you are working here, you are entitled to state

healthcare and a Spanish issued TSE (EHIC) which you can use for short stays when travelling to the UK and within Europe. UK state pensioners (S1 form holders) will continue to access healthcare in the same way. S1 holders are entitled to a UK EHIC for use when travelling in Europe – apply at nhs.uk/ehic. If you are not working and do not claim a state pension, there are alternative ways to access healthcare in Spain. Remember that if you are a resident in Spain, you should not be using a UK issued EHIC to access healthcare here, unless you are a posted worker or a student.

Driving

If you are resident in Spain and have not exchanged your UK licence for a Spanish one, your valid UK licence will continue to be recognised in Spain until 30 June 2021. If you were resident in Spain before 1 January 2021 and registered your details with the DGT (Spanish Traffic Authority) before 30 December 2020, you must make an appointment with the DGT to complete the exchange of your UK licence by 30 June 2021.

Education

UK nationals who were legally resident in Spain before 1 January 2021 will be able to continue to access Spanish university. If you need to have your non-Spanish education and professional qualifications recognised in Spain you can apply for this, known as ‘homologación’.



Voting

If you were legally living in Spain before 1 January 2021, you can vote and stand in local elections in Spain, when you have been resident for 3 years.

Once you are registered on the padrón, you will need to re-confirm your

registration on the electoral roll for every local election.

Travel

If you were legally living in Spain before 1 January 2021, you will be able to travel to other countries within the Schengen area for a maximum of 90 days in a rolling 180-day period. Ensure you carry your residency document (green certificate or TIE) with you when you travel. As a beneficiary of the Withdrawal Agreement, when you travel outside Spain within the EU, you will not need any additional months of validity on your passport, but it must be valid for your whole trip. From 1 January 2021, pet passports issued in Spain or another EU member state continue to be valid for travel to Great Britain and the EU, but those with UK pet passports will need to update their documentation.

Pensions

If you were legally living in Spain before 1 January 2021, your UK state pension will continue to be uprated every year for as long as you remain resident in Spain. This applies now and when you come to claim it in the future, as long as you meet the qualifying conditions. If you have worked and paid contributions in Spain, declare all periods of work in the UK, Spain and any other member state when applying for a pension or benefit. They could all count towards your final entitlement.

