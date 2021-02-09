A couple have been arrested in Alcoy after their three-month-old daughter was admitted to hospital with rib fractures and bruises.

Doctors immediately notified the police when they saw the injuries on the baby.

The 25-year-old man and 20-year-old woman, of Peruvian origin, were then detained by the Policia Nacional.

Officers have also launched a probe into the circumstances behind the death of the girl’s twin brother last month.

It was initially determined that he suffered a ‘sudden death’.

The baby girl was treated firstly at Alcoy’s Virgen de los Lirios Hospital.

The severity of her condition led to her transfer to the intensive care unit at Valencia’s Clinical Hospital.