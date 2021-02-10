COVID-19 cases have fallen to more acceptable levels ten days after the social lockdown ended.

There are currently 85 active cases of the coronavirus in Gibraltar, down from 99 yesterday.

The number of infected in hospital has also dropped to nine in the COVID-19 ward and another nine in the Critical Care Unit,

No-one has died on the Rock from the pandemic since the weekend that brought the number to 83 casualties.

The January lockdown coupled with the extensive vaccination programme are believed to be the main reasons for the positive statistics,

Gibraltar’s aggressive testing campaign has seen nearly 170,000 swabs being taken since March, around five time the local population.

Over 21,000 Pfizer vaccinations have been injected so far, distributed between first and second doses, within the three week time period allowed.

“Gibraltar continues to see a downward trend in active cases, but we are at a crucial point where we must not let down our guard,” Chief Minister Picardo said recently.

“For now, our prudent actions are still our strongest defence against the worst effects of COVID-19.

“We will continue with our vaccination programme that brings us the hope that one day we will no longer have to make sad announcements.”

Across the border in the province of Cadiz, where the vaccine has been less available, deaths continue to increase with 21 recorded in the last 24 hours.

However, active cases have continued to drop, with La Linea now under the 1000 per 100,000 cases threshold for businesses to re-open.