THE husband of the mayor of Marbella has been arrested after undercover police raided his office.

The events took place on Tuesday morning when police, dressed in civilian clothes, stormed the headquarters of a consultancy located in a commercial and business center in the Nueva Andalucia area, in Marbella.

A company owned by Lars Gunnar Brober, husband to Marbella’s Mayor Angeles Muñoz (PP).

Witnesses at the time of the raid informed that Muñoz’s husband was present during the search and that Broder’s ‘trusted lawyer arrived at the scene’ however no more details were specified.

The raid led to six arrested, including Broder, who was later released and returned to his home that same evening.

Since then three more arrests have taken place including the Mayor’s bodyguard.

The alleged crimes being investigated include money laundering and belonging to an organisation with links to drug trafficking.

A total of nine arrests have been made so far and dozens of raids have taken place in Marbella and Estepona.

The Mayor’s step-son, Joakim Broger, of Swedish nationality, is also being investigated, though has not yet been arrested.

The operation, directed by the Central Court of Instruction number 6 of the Audiencia Nacional, has received collaboration from Swedish authorities due to the alleged drug trafficking and money laundering organisation’s connections in that country.

An official statement released yesterday from Marbella government council yesterday said: “none of these actions are related in any way to the mayor of Marbella or the municipal management of this council”.

The detainees will be brought before the courts this Thursday.