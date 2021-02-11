MALAGA city could reopen its non-essential activity this weekend.

Following the meeting held on Wednesday with the committee of experts, the Junta has given the green light to modify the restrictions in the region.

Specifically the minimum time a municipality will have to close its borders and/or non-essential businesses, which has been reduced from 14 days to seven.

The new changes in the way the region will apply and monitor restrictions means that if the numbers recorded today in Malaga city reflect those of the past eight days, which have fallen below the 1,000 infection rate per 100,000 inhabitant threshold, bars and non-essential business will be given the green light to re-open this weekend.

On February 1, Malaga city surpassed the limit set by the Junta and since February 3 has had bars, restaurant and non-essential businesses to closed.

The Junta’s decision to now meet just once a week on Thursdays, to update the figures and determine which restrictions apply where comes just in time for Malaga to possibly reactivate it’s commerce in time for valentine’s day, five days earlier than initially established.

Despite the improvement in numbers in Malaga City and other municipalities in the province, Junta chief, Juanma Moreno, has warned that ‘the virus is still very extreme.’ with hospital ICUs ‘full of people in life or death situations, and of all ages.’

Warning that the rise of the British variant in the region could ‘cause an explosion in cases’ in the coming weeks.