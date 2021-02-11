THE Valencian Community last night(February 10) reported 3,031 new COVID-19 cases over 24 hours.

That’s a fall of 1,279 on the Tuesday total and is 2,225 less on a week-to-week basis.

On January 26, the new infection total stood at over 9,000.

In spite of the significant drop in new cases, the Valencian government is expected to announce an extension today of most of its restrictive measures through to March 1.

As infections fall, the high mortality rate continues, with 108 lives lost on the second-worst day for fatalities during the pandemic.

The regional health ministry says that 5,690 deaths have been caused by COVID-19.

There’s far better news over hospitalisations after serious concerns in late January that local hospitals would struggle to cope with COVID admissions.

Regional hospitals now have 2,995 COVID patients, a fall of 240 over 24 hours, and 1,198 less compared to February 3.

ICU patients stand at 579, down by 23 on the Tuesday total.

71 new outbreaks have been reported since the February 9 update from health officials.

47 outbreaks are in Valencia Province, with 18 in Alicante and six in Castellon.