NEWS is emerging that Spanish F1 Driver Fernando Alonso has been hit by a car whilst cycling in Switzerland.

Italian sports outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport reported the news this evening that the F1 legend had been injured in a training accident, a fact later confirmed by the Alpine F1 team in a statement on social media.

According to reports, the 39-year-old has been transferred to a nearby hospital where is conscious and alert.

Initial examinations appear to show Alonso has suffered injuries to his face and possible facial fractures, however further tests will be conducted tomorrow.

The accident puts Alonso’s much anticipated return to the Formula 1 Championship in serious doubt, and could leave the newly rebranded Alpine Team in a tough situation finding a replacement at such short notice.

The 2021 season is due to kick off on March 28 in Bahrain.