A DOZEN suspected international cocaine traffickers are under arrest after a large police operation spanning various Andalusian cities.

Around 300 Guardia Civil agents have made around 20 raids on buildings in Algeciras, Los Barrios, Cadiz, Malaga and Seville in connection with the drug bust.

Elite units from the rapid reaction group (GAR) were involved in the raids organised by the OCON anti-drugs coordinating body today.

Authorities believe that the drug smuggling ring would bring their cocaine from South America.

They are suspected of passing the drugs to other boats at certain points in the Atlantic.

On arrival in Spain the cocaine would be stored at homes in the area before being distributed locally.

A transportation company was searched by officers at the Algeciras Port, but no-one was arrested there.

The Huerta las Pilas industrial complex has been a major focus of attention in the port city of Algeciras.

The operation led detectives to the Puerta Europa Commercial Centre in Algeciras, where an extreme sports shop was also raided and a man arrested.

Other shops in Algeciras and Los Barrios were also raided as well as a home in the Plaza de Jerez in Cadiz which saw the arrests of two more suspects.

Addresses as far afield as the city of Malaga, Marbella, Mijas, Alhaurin el Grande, Campanillas and Mijas were also targeted in the drugs op.

The raids come after a large shipment of cocaine was intercepted earlier this year at the port of Algeciras, one of the main entrypoints of the drug into Spain.

he Spanish Tax office declared that big data would now be used against drug traffickers of both cocaine and hashish in the Gibraltar Campo.