ORIHUELA council, who cover expat areas like Campoamor, the Orihuela Costa, and Mil Palmeras, has joined forces with state rail operator RENFE to promote the region.

Both tourism and the business sector will be supported by both organisations, taking advantage of the newly-opened high-speed rail link from Madrid straight into Orihuela.

Councillor for Tourism, Mariola Rocamora, announced the collaboration this week, explaining, “Our municipality has a lot to offer and this is a new way to promote it, something fundamental.”

JOINT PROMOTION: Orihuela’s Mariola Rocamora with RENFE delegates this week.

Renfe has agreed to promote local products on the trains, with themed headrests and promotional videos of the area’s culture during journeys.



Social networks, the Renfe website and even printed train tickets will promote what the region has to offer.



In exchange, Orihuela council will promote the new high-speed train service into Madrid with brochures and social media.



The agreement has a two year life-span, with an option to extend if it suits both parties.



Rocamora summarised, “The commitment of the Department of Tourism in promoting the city is firm and we are convinced that this type of promotion will make our municipality reach to numerous travellers and visitors.”



