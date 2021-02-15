A BRITISH ferry service is calling for the government to allow ‘sea lanes’ to allow travel between the UK and Spain this summer.

Brittany Ferries, who run services from Poole, Portsmouth and Plymouth to France and Spain, are urging officials to re-open travel corridors following the mass roll-out of vaccines across the continent.

It comes after the announcement the UK has hit its 15 million Covid-19 vaccination target.

Christophe Mathieu, chief executive of Brittany Ferries: “By spring we think there will be a clear case for the adoption of vaccination-led travel corridors, or in our case sea lanes, that allow holidays to go ahead this summer and for hope to return,” he said.

“Now is the time for optimism, not a shutdown on the summer getaway. Lockdown Britons should look forward to holiday with growing confidence and the time is ripe for a rethink on travel corridor policy.”

Travel corridors are currently suspended in a bid to halt the spread of new variants of the coronavirus.

Transport secretary Grant Shapps said that no one should be travelling abroad yet, adding he did not know ‘where we’ll be’ by the summer.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he hopes to provide ‘clarity’ on possible lockdown easing later this month, but the public would need to be “a little more patient” as far as holidays are concerned.