A FRAUDULENT network of illegal immigrants that made up reports of domestic abuse has been dismantled in Almeria.

Guardia Civil arrested 22 people in all, with another 23 being investigated.

RAIDED: Homes of fraudsters on Almeria

The fraudulent couples involved women living in Spain illegally, seeking residencia.

Police sources say the women paid 4,500 euros each, with up to 2,000 euros going to her new Spanish ‘partner’, who then made up the crime.

Recent changes in Spanish law mean much higher level of empathy is given to victims of domestic abuse.

Operation SIN FLOW (Without Flow) resulted in the fraudsters’ detention in the towns of Vícar, Roquetas de Mar, El Ejido and Adra – all in Almeria.

EVIDENCE FOUND: What police describe as “abundant documentation”

What police describe as “abundant documentation” was found in one of the detainees homes in the hilly inland town of Vicar.

The operation started in 2019 when police noticed an apparent upsurge in gender violence throughout the area.

Investigations revealed similar elements and common patterns to the reports, suspecting they were false reports.

Those patterns included: –

The victim had ‘irregular papers’ (no legal status) “Attackers” were all Spanish and a well-known criminal, already. The “couple” had little more than the name and telephone number of each other. Both claimed to be girlfriend and boyfriend, not married or living together, and knowing each other for less than six months. Both were unaware of hobbies, interests or any mutual friends they may have. Many had no connection within Almería province. Many of the victims lived in the town of Las Norias. Attacks largely took place in a public place, with witnesses, during the afternoon. Injuries were similar, too – small bruises and scratches generally on both arms. Once police arrive at the scene, the supposed attacker always admits the aggression without hesitation.

The network leaders took advantage of the men and women looking for Spanish residencia, with women paying the premium and the unconnected men being paid to be involved with the fake crimes.

The proceedings instructed by the Civil Guard, together with the detainees, have been delivered to the Court of Instruction No. 6 of Almería, which instructs the procedure within the framework of the Preliminary Proceedings 266/2020.