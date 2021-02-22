ORIHUELA COSTA should see no more flooding, thanks to a proposed multi-million euro prevention project with Hidraqua.

The coastal region of Costa Blanca South covers the popular expat areas of Campoamar, Mil Palmeras and Pilar de la Horadada.

FOUR PHASE PLAN: Orihuela’s Mayor of Infrastructure, Ángel Noguera

The city’s Mayor of Infrastructure, Ángel Noguera, claimed, “this project will provide a solution to the problems of historical floods in Orihuela Costa that occur during episodes of rain.”

He then explained, “The first phase (of four) which will have a budget of € 1.5 million, should start before the summer season.”

Specifically, the project consists of a rainwater collection basin on Avenida de Las Palmeras and Calle del Carmen.

OVERVIEW: Noguera and colleagues inspect the area

A large two metre pipeline will discharge the excess rainwater to a dumping point at La Zenia beach, where an underground tank will be installed under the promenade.

If this tank then reaches capacity, a controlled overflow of rain onto the beach will continue until rains stop.

To reduce erosion or damage to the beach, a stone breakwater will be built, covered with sand.

Once this first phase is completed, three more phases are planned for rain collectors on Calle San Antonio and Doctor Marañón, a lagoon in a green area next to Calle del Rocío and another in the area between Alhambra and Unamuno streets.

These areas will be designed as recreation areas largely, but will double as controlled flood areas during particularly inclement weather.