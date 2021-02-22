MARBELLA’S COVID-19 incidence rate has fallen below 500 cases per 100,000 people.

Standing at 498 cases as of Monday, it means the municipality is on track to open its borders this weekend following weeks of being sealed off.

Other big municipalities which have fallen below the 500-cases threshold are Estepona (489), Manilva (486) and soon-to-be Ronda (509).

Under current coronavirus rules in Andalucia, any municipality with an incidence rate above 500 must close its outer perimeters.

Those above the 1,000-mark must also close all non-essential businesses.

In Malaga city, the incidence rate has plummeted to 288 cases per 100,000 people.

The current system places municipalities into one of four tiers depending on their incidence rates.

Those with rates of 250 cases or above are considered to be at an ‘extreme risk’ of coronavirus contagion.

Those with 50 to 150 cases at the medium level and those with 25 to 50 cases at a low level.

Municipalities are considered to be in the ‘new normal’ phase when their incidence rate falls below 25 cases per 100,000 people.

The latest figures will be analysed by the Junta on Thursday, with the updates announced on the same day.