SPANISH superstar Rosalía joined forces with reggaeton star Bad Bunny for a steamy duet over the weekend, as the Latin singers cosied up for a performance on Saturday Night Live.

The sketch show was hosted by Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page, who poked fun at the sauncy x-rated Netflix in one hilarious skit.

Musical guest Bad Bunny made a surprise appearance in another side-splitting sketch as a singing plant in Ego Nwodim’s and reappeared for a brief appearance in a later sketch about sea shanties.

And even though Barcelona-born Rosalía 27, skipped the comedy segments, the show belonged to her thanks to her gorgeous rendition of her track La Noche de Anoche with Bad Bunny.

Saturday’s performance marked the pair’s first time performing together on the SNL stage and the duo did not disappoint.

Rosalia wore a stunning pink silk slip for the occasion, while Bad Bunny looked dapper in a white monochromatic look, and the pair teased a more romantic side to their relationship by ending the performance with a near kiss.

The duet comes fresh off the back of Bad Bunny’s third LP. El Último Tour del Mundo, which features Rosalia on the title track, became the first-ever entirely Spanish-language album to reach No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.