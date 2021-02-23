VALENCIA city will be partly climate-neutral before 2030.

The local council plans to approve a motion on Thursday (February 25) entitled ‘Valencia Ciudad Neutra’ (‘Valencia Neutral City’), aimed at transforming at least three neighbourhoods into zero emission areas by 2030.

Most parties at the city hall have agreed to support the scheme launched by the joint PSPV-Compromis executive, including the opposition PP and Cs.

Valencia city hall

The aim is to be one of the 100 European cities selected to be at least partially climate-neutral before that date.

Council sources explain that the project is based on the fact that climate change is one of the main challenges facing the world, and that steps must be taken urgently to revert a situation that is already widely described as an emergency.

Large cities are said to be responsible for 72% of global emissions of CO2, and they will predictably be home to more than 80% of the world’s population by 2050.

One of the main steps to transform Valencia into a sustainable city is to cut CO2 emissions by 50%, as established by the EU as one of the five top priorities in this regard.

By axing pollution, the capital of the Valencian Community hopes to improve the health of citizens while attracting investors, creating employment, and boosting investigation and innovation.