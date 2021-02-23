BARS and restaurants in the Balearic Islands have publicly criticised the government’s handling of the de-escalation plan.

Last week, it was communicated at a meeting between the Balearic government and local business unions that bars and restaurants would be able to open from March 2.

It was indicated that this reopening would be under certain limitations, for example only allowing the use of outdoor terraces.

However, Balearic unions have today slammed the government for their failure to communicate in what capacity they can open under.

The Federation of Small and Medium Sized Businesses (PIMEM) said this has presented two very serious problems for business owners in the region.

First, by not knowing how much stock to order from suppliers and secondly, to know whether to start the process of removing their employees from the ERTE status, a temporary layoff of workers.

PINEM vice president, Helmut Clemens, went on to say that the majority of bars and restaurants in Mallorca would not reopen under these rules since 80% do not have a terrace.

Meanwhile, government spokesperson Iago Negueruela has been asked to clarify the de-escalation plan for Ibiza at a press conference this morning.

Without confirming any of the plans, he said: “The island of Ibiza is behaving very well, but it does so from a much tougher place.”

Pressed on Formentera, Negueruela said “this is the island that is having the best performance in regards to its epidemiological situation.”

He concluded that the government plans to speak with the Consell de Ibiza and the sectors impacted by the restrictions this week and that alongside Formentera and Mallorca, full details will be revealed for the islands at Friday’s executive meeting.