NEARLY 30 partygoers – including French and Belgian nationals – flouted COVID restrictions at a house party in Malaga over the weekend.

Four teams of police were called to the house in the Capuchinos and found 27 people socialising after curfew, shunning face masks and social distancing.

Cops broke up the party, which took place inside a private rental property, at around at 1.25 am on Saturday.

It comes as Malaga reported that the number of COVID-19 cases in the city had finally begun to fall.

The updated health data released on Monday brings the number of new infections down to 64, the lowest figure in the last three months.

December 9 of last year was the previous date to register a lower number of positive cases. On that day 32 new infections were recorded.

Additionally, in contrast to the decline in numbers of people with COVID-19, the number of cured patients is on the rise.

The total number of people cured in Malaga now stands at 59,090.