THREE members of one of the country’s most prolific burglary gangs have been arrested during a major police operation in the Costa del Sol.

The thieves, who are from France and Spain, were detained after cops swooped in on the gang while they plotted to target a major supermarket.

Cops say the gang, made up of one woman and two men, were wanted in connection with a spate of armed robberies at gambling halls across the coast.

The criminal group targeted casinos across Coín and Alhaurín el Grande in Málaga and were ‘dedicated to rob with violence and intimidation’.

As part of Operation Lucky, police seized a simulated pistol, a passenger car and a motorcycle.

The trio has been charged with four crimes of robbery with violence and intimidation, belonging to a criminal group and usurpation of marital status.