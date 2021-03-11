TRIBUTES have been paid to a nurse who was slashed in the throat and killed while working on at a hospital on Madrid in on Saturday afternoon.

Dad of two Sergio Luis G was working at the Prince of Asturias Hospital when he was attacked in the emergency room by a man with a knife.

The union delegate was brutally stabbed to death, with cuts to the eye, throat and testicles while taking a lunch break in one of the staff rooms.

Social media has seen an outpour of love and support for the health worker, with the mayor of Alcalá de Henares calling his death a ‘horrible, incomprehensible, tremendous event’.

Javier Rodríguez Palacios paid tribute to the tragic nurse and sent his condolences to the relatives of the deceased and the entire health community in Complutense.

He said: “It has been a horrible, incomprehensible, tremendous event, which has also been done against a well-known person in the city, a trade unionist.

“It is dramatic that in a place of life, which is a benchmark of hope for the residents of Alcalá, it becomes in the place where such a shocking event has occurred.”

“I want a message of encouragement to all health professionals.”

A 39-years-old man has since appeared in court charged with murder.

The court heard that the accused, named Gonzalo, also worked at the hospital as a paramedic.

Proecutors say he had not been working at the hospital that day but walked into the emergency department in his uniform looking for Sergio before waiting until the pair where alone and launching the deadly attack.

A colleague then sounded the alarm and two National Police officers who were in the department guarding another patient arrived at the scene and arrested Gonzalo.