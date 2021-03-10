CORONAVIRUS infections are maintaining their steep fall in the Valencian Community with just 221 new cases reported today(March 10).

That’s 128 lower than Tuesday’s total and 198 down compared to a week ago on March 2, according to regional health ministry figures.

New infections were reported as 1,530 exactly three weeks earlier.

The dramatic reduction in COVID-19 cases is not expected to bring any major changes to Valencian Community restrictions which will be renewed for a further period from March 15.

The regional government is keen not to squander the progress made over recent weeks in fighting the pandemic but will announce some relaxations tomorrow.

Death rates for today stood at 38, the same as yesterday, and 16 more on a week-to-week basis.

The pandemic death toll has reached 6,949 people.

Hospital admissions for COVID-19 are now 698 in the Valencian Community, a fall of 46 since Tuesday’s last update, and 277 less over a week.

There are 178 patients in ICUs, down by 13 over 24 hours, and 60 less over a week.

Only five outbreaks were reported in the region, with four of them in Valencia Province and the other one in Castellon Province.