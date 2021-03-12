THE Government of the Balearic Islands has revealed the new coronavirus restrictions which will come into effect in Mallorca from Monday, March 15.

These restrictions, outlined below, will stay in force until at least April 11 – a date that the Balearic Islands are set to enter a second stage of the de-escalation in preparation for the tourist season.

Updated restrictions:

Bars and restaurants: The use of the interior will be allowed at a reduced capacity of 30% and with a maximum of four people sitting at each table.

The rules currently in force on terraces will not change as well as the order to close by 5pm.

Small shops: Small shops can increase their capacity from 50 to 75%.

Shopping centres: These can open from Monday to Friday until 5pm with a capacity of 50% and on Saturday with a capacity of 30%.

Gyms: The use of showers will be allowed once again.

Beaches: These can only be used by the public between 7am and 9pm with no more than six people in each *group.

Betting shops: These can reopen until 5pm with a capacity of 30%.

*Social gatherings can be held with six people from two different households, however from March 26 and April 11, these can only be attended by those that live together.