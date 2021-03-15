A MAN wanted by Poland for defrauding a dairy company has been arrested in Casares, Spain.

Police detained the 60-year-old fn Casares (Malaga) due to having in force a European arrest and surrender order -OEDE- in connection with a crime of fraud.

The Polish native has been convicted of fraudulently obtaining profits, through the purchase of dairy products that he never paid for.

It is estimated that the loot obtained was worth approximately €4,000

Police say the fugitive made a purchase of products from a dairy company before postponing the payment of the order and fleeing the country without handing over the cash.

The judicial authority of Chelm (Poland) has requested a maximum sentence of eight years for the crime of fraud committed.