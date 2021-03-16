COVID-19 case rates have fallen below the symbolic level of 50 cases per 100,000 people in Alicante Province according to official figures published by the Ministry of Health.

The area now has 38.65 cases per 100,000 inhabitants and is classified as a coronavirus ‘low risk’ area.

Friday’s figure had the ratio at 51.69 cases per 100,000 with the situation now similar to the picture in last July.

The World Health Organisation standard of reaching a ‘low risk’ situation is get below the 50 case mark, which Spain as a whole is trying to achieve.

In spite of the Alicante Province statistics, the restrictions imposed by the Valencian Government are still far tougher than last summer in spite of extra relaxations introduced yesterday.

Within Alicante Province, the best figures come from the Denia health area with just 14.56 cases per 100,000 people, closely followed by Villajoyosa on 36 cases.

The only parts of the region to be just over 50 cases per 100,000 are the Elda, Sant Joan d’Alacant and Orihuela areas.

Active cases have fallen by 21.11% over the last four days in Alicante Province with as of mid-afternoon today(March 16), just 745 people with COVID-19.