A food delivery van caused a commotion in Aspe yesterday(March 23) as it rolled down a slope to hit two men.

The van driver had popped out of the vehicle to deliver a food order to a home on Calle La Cruz, a pedestrianised street in the Old Town.

It’s presumed that he failed to put on the van’s handbrake, as the vehicle took on a mind of its own during his house call.

It quickly sped down the incline of the road and collided with two people, who were teachers at the local El Puente Day Centre.

One of the men suffered only minor injuries but his colleague needed further treatment at hospital.

The runaway van ended up sandwiched between two properties on opposite sides of the narrow street.