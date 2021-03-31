SAN FULGENCIO police have fined a business owner for dumping rubbish on a public road.

The Municipal Ordinance of Citizen Coexistence in Public Space establishes the action as a serious offence, punishable with fines up to €1,500.

David Vives, Councilor for Urban Waste, said, “This is a company that we know has done this more than once, travelling to other towns to do the same.”

DUMPING GROUND: Residential street in La Marina Urb’

The latest occurrence was last Thursday, March 25, when a local resident alerted Policia Local about a vehicle, “with advertising for a furniture delivery and collection company” that had dumped a mattress and a sofa in the La Marina Urbanisation part of the town.

After checking with municipal services that no-one had requested a collection, police photographed the discarded furniture and traced the owners of the vehicle.

A fine of 760 euros was issued to those responsible for the fly-tipping.

The Ordinance of Citizen Coexistence in the Public Space of San Fulgencio establishes penalties of up to 1,500 euros for the abandonment of furniture and belongings on public roads, infractions classified as serious.



PLEASED: Local councillor and the mayor both delighted with police response

The Councilor for Solid Waste and Ecological Transition praised the action of the police, and lamented that private companies from other towns are carrying out these offences.

Vives assured residents that, “San Fulgencio has the equipment and a furniture collection service on 693 927 778.”

Mayor of Citizen Security, José Sampere, agreed that the swift actions of the police, “managed to avoid damaging the image of the municipality and hopefully it will serve as a deterrent.”

He concluded, “we want to make a call for citizen collaboration so they can call us on 966 79 44 52 to report any suspicious or irregular activity in the municipality.”

