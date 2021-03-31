SPAIN’S weather agency AEMET has activated a yellow weather warning along the entire coast of Malaga for strong blustery wind and 3-metre high waves.

The Levante—an easterly wind that blows in the western Mediterranean Sea through the Strait of Gibraltar—will blow strongly along the entire coastline of the province, which has been placed under a yellow weather alert this Wednesday from 00:00 to 15:00.

The wind will be predominantly from the east or south-east, occasionally strong in the western third of the province and in the Antequera region.

In addition to the coast of Malaga, AEMET has also put the provinces of Almeria, Granada and Cadiz under a weather warning for coastal phenomena.

In regards to temperature, both daytime and night-time thermometer readings will be significantly higher than usual for this time of year on the Peninsula, with parts of the province seeing highs of almost 30ºC and minimums of around 15 or 16ºC.

The sky will be partly cloudy or clear, except for some intervals of high clouds during the second half of the day, and that there will be a presence of haze.

According to AEMET, the yellow level weather alerts are for weather conditions that do not pose an immediate threat to the general population, but only to those exposed to risk by nature of their location and/or activity.

