AN idyllic beach off the coast of Mallorca has been named as the best in Spain by Lonely Planet.

Platja des Coll Baix, located six miles Alcudia, topped the list that also celebrated Playa San Pedro in Almeria and Ibiza’s Platja de Ses Salines.

The peace found at Platja des Coll Baix is almost other worldly.

Crystal clear water and thick golden sand is often left untouched – largely because the only way to reach this snug stretch of beach is on hand and foot.

It’s exclusivity – you might just believe you’ve found your own private island – is the main reason the beach was picked as the best in Spain by the Lonely Planet.

They said: “Journey through the woods to reach Platja des Coll Baix, a pristine strip of sand on the island of Mallorca.

“Snug below sheer, wooded cliffs, this shimmering crescent is all pale pebbles and teal waters. The catch: it’s only accessible on foot or by boat. Come in the early morning or evening to see it at its peaceful best.”

It is one of two Mallorcan beaches that were on the 2021 list released Wednesday, along with Cala Mesquida at number seven.

Other beaches on the list, in order are Playa San Pedro, Playa Oyambre, Playa de Torimbia, Playa de la Concha, Praia As Catedrais, Cala Mesquida, Playa de Mónsul, Flecha del Rompido and Platja de Ses Salines.