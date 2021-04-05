A DOCTOR has been caught handing out fake PCR certificates to German tourists holidaying in Mallorca.

In an investigative TV series with reporter Sascha Wintel and aired on German television, the doctor is seen issuing negative certificates to tourists that have not been tested for coronavirus.

In the documentary, travellers explain to Wintel that the private clinic, which has not been named, was offering these certificates to be used to return to Germany for €80.

Before being handed the document, the tourists say that the doctor asks what date they would like to be put on the certificate.

Wintel then wears a hidden camera and makes an appointment at the clinic where he is given a PCR certificate in minutes and without being asked to take any type of test.

With the results in hand, Wintel asks the doctor for an explanation as to why he didn’t need a test, but the doctor refuses to comment on the matter.

The documentary has led to Policia Nacional opening an investigation into the clinic.

Working with Interpol, the force has contacted the German authorities to obtain the raw footage collected by Wintel.

At present, the German government has made it a requirement for all of its citizens travelling abroad to present a negative PCR test on their return home.

In the Balearic Islands, international travellers that test positive are isolated in a hotel dedicated to treat COVID-19 patients.

