EASYJET unveils three new routes between Spain and the UK this summer.

Spain’s Mallorca, Malaga and Alicante will be served by the budget carrier from Birmingham during the summer season.

The route between Malaga and Birmingham will be operational from June 29 to October 30, with two weekly frequencies on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

This new route reinforces the airline’s commitment to Malaga, a city in which it will inaugurate its new seasonal base in June with three aircrafts.

The Alicante flights will operate from June 30, on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays, with one-way fares from £23.99 and the Mallorca services will begin on July 3, departing on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays with one-way fares from £22.99.

The three new routes are already available on the airline’s website with sister brand easyJet holidays offering packages to all Spanish destinations.

In a press release, Ali Gayward, easyJet’s UK country manager, said: “We believe that a framework can be put in place for the safe reopening of travel and a strong summer.”

“We remain of the view that international travel can restart and that, with the right framework in place, restrictions can be safely and progressively reduced and in some cases removed by mid-summer for key destinations.”

“We are hopeful that progress will continue to be made with the vaccination programmes in Europe, with several countries in Europe having indicated they will be welcoming British tourists this summer.” Gayward said.

Javier Gandara, general director of easyJet for southern Europe, added: “We know that the desire to fly is still present and at easyJet we are prepared to take our customers to the most popular destinations, doing so with all required safety guarantees, security and flexibility.”

“Nowadays it is not only a question of the destination, we are applying a series of security measures and ambitious flexibility policies to offer our passengers a travel experience that suits their needs and allows them to book with confidence knowing that if your plans change, so can your flight,” he said.

